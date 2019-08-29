Bihar Forest Guard Exam Result Declared

CSBC Bihar declares forest guard recruitment exam result.

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has declared the forest guard exam result. The result is available on the official website of the Board at csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC Forest Guard Result

CSBC had conducted the forest guard recruitment exam on June 16.

Candidates who have qualified the written test will be eligible to appear for the physical efficiency test or the PET. The PET would be held in October and candidates would be intimated about the exam date, venue and timing beforehand. Candidates who have qualified the exam should monitor the official website for updates in this regard.

The written examination carried a total of 400 marks. The questions were related to current affairs topics of national and international importance, statistics, General Science, Environment Science, Bio-diversity, Climate change and Hindi language.

The Board will select candidates for filling up 902 vacancies. The recruitment was advertised in January 2019.

