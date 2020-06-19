NTPC Announces Engineering Executive Trainee Recruitment Through GATE 2020

NTPC recruitment 2020: The last date for submission of application is July 6.

The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has invited applications for selection of Executive Trainees in engineering disciplines of Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, and Instrumentation through GATE-2020 scores. A total of 100 vacancies will be filled by NTPC through this recruitment out of which 30 are in electrical discipline, 45 are in mechanical discipline and 25 are in the electronics/ instrumentation discipline.

Apply Online

Based on the scores obtained by the candidate in the GATE 2020, NTPC will shortlist them for interview. The final merit list will be prepared based on 85% weightage of GATE 2020 marks and 5% weightage of group discussion marks and 10% weightage of interview marks.

However, candidate has to qualify in the group discussion and interview, separately, the job notice reads.

"The selected candidates shall undergo one year training at various places. The region of posting will be allotted upon joining and the final place of posting within the allotted region will be decided after completion of the training," NTPC has said in the job notice.

The last date for submission of application is July 6.

Click here for more Jobs News