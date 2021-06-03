Eklavya Model Residential School Teacher Exam Postponed, Registration To Start Again

NTA ETSSE exam postponed until further notice.

The ETSSE or the Eklavya Model Residential School Teaching Staff Selection Exam has been postponed until further notice, the recruiting body, National Testing Agency (NTA), has said. "The exam schedule of ETSSE 2021 as mentioned in the Information Bulletin is deferred till further notice in view of the unavoidable situation arising from COVID-19," the recruiting agency has said.

The deadline for the registration was May 31. The exam was likely to be held in the first week of June.

The NTA has said that the registration window will be opened again for those candidates who could not apply before. "One-month window shall be provided to the candidates for applying who have not been able to apply till 31/05/2021," it has said in official notification.

"New examination schedule including correction window for the ETSSE2021 shall be informed to the candidates in due course," it has added in the notice.

Eklaya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) are co-educational residential schools from Class 6 to 12 and have been established to impart quality education to students belonging to the scheduled tribe category. These schools are managed by the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), an autonomous organization set up under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

A total of 3,400 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

Selection of Principal, Vice Principal and postgraduate teachers will be by merit in which computer-based test carries 160 marks and the interview carries 40 marks. For trained graduate teachers there won't be interview and the merit will be based on the computer-based test of 180 marks.

Click here for more Jobs News