Eklavya Model Residential School Teacher Exam: Registration Deadline Extended

NTA has extended the registration deadline for ERMS Teacher exam.

The Eklavya Model Residential School Teacher Exam registration deadline has been extended till May 31, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has notified. Eklaya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) are co-educational residential schools from Class 6 to 12 and have been established to impart quality education to students belonging to the scheduled tribe category. These schools are managed by the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), an autonomous organization set up under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Apply Online

A total of 3,400 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

"The selection of Principal, Vice Principal and PGT shall be by merit in which Computer-Based Test (CBT) carries 160 marks and the personality test/ interview carries 40 marks. However, for TGTs there won't be a personality test/ interview and the merit shall be determined solely by the computer-based test of 180 marks," the NTA has notified.

Candidates can use the services of Common Services Centres (CSC) for submission of application forms. There are more than 1.5 lakhs CSCs across the country. The Common Services Centre (CSC) scheme is a part of the ambitious National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) of the government and is managed at each village panchayat level by a village level entrepreneur.

Click here for more Jobs News