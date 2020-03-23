Nuclear Power Corporation (NPCIL) postpones recruitment, exams

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has postponed all the ongoing recruitment. The recruitment for Engineering graduates as Executive Trainees is one of the biggest recruitment conducted by NPCIL for which GATE score is considered for selection. This recruitment has been postponed till further notice. "In view of the emergent situation regarding prevention of spread of COVID-19 Virus, the online registration for the post of ET-2020 is postponed till further notice," the NPCIL said in a notification.

NPCIL selects Executive Trainees in Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, Civil and Industrial & Fire Safety disciplines.

Another recruitment exam scheduled to be held on March 29 has been put on hold. "The Written Examination for the Post of SA/B (Mechanical) and Category-I ST/SA (Health Physics) of NPCIL Kaiga Site against Advertisement No. Kaiga Site/HRM/01/2019 which was scheduled on 29/03/2020 has been postponed & the revised date will be intimated separately," it said in another notification.

Candidates who have applied for the recruitment at NPCIL should check the official website for revised application date and exam date.

Click here for more Jobs News