NITI Aayog Recommends Compulsory Retirement Of Underperforming Civil Servants

NITI Aayog unveiled its 'Strategy for New India @75' report yesterday

The NITI Aayog, in its recently unveiled 'Strategy for New India @75' report, recommended compulsory retirement for underperforming officers in Indian civil services. In the report, which is called as 'comprehensive national Strategy for New India, which defines clear objectives for 2022-23', the government think-tank has also recommended several other measures to reform the premier government cadre in the country.

The report has also asked to develop benchmarks to assess the performance of officers.

"Develop benchmarks to assess the performance of officers and compulsorily retire those deemed unable to meet the benchmarks," said NITI Aayog its recommendations.

The current retirement age of civil servants is 60 as per the Central Civil Services rules.

Less services, one all India exam

The Aayog also recommended reducing the number of existing civil services 'through rationalization and harmonization of services'.

Currently, more than 60 separate civil services at the central and state level operate in governance.

Now, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts all India civil services' exams for various cadres including police (IPS or Indian Police Service), administrative (IAS or Indian Administrative Service ) and foreign (IFS or Indian Foreign Service) services, meanwhile, states organise their own exams for various administrative wings of governance.

Last state to introduce a state administrative service is Kerala, and its official notification is awaited.

The report also suggested one all India exam for both states and central civil services.

"Recruits should be placed in a central talent pool, which would then allocate candidates by matching their competencies and the job description of the post," it said.

"Concomitantly, the number of exams for civil services should ideally be brought down to one with all India ranking. States may also be encouraged to use this pool for recruitments," it said.

Recent reforms

Recent reforms in the civil services included the introduction of a multi-stakeholder feedback (MSF) performance evaluation, dispensing with interviews for lower level positions, introduction of online mechanisms for appraisals and filing of various returns by employees, implementation of e-office, and strengthening training and merit-based postings.

According to the report, about 18 states and 7 union territories have also discontinued the practice of interview for recruitment to lower level posts.

