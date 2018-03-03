NHPC Limited To Recruit For ITI & Graduate Apprentices; Know Details NHPC Limited has invited application for recruitment to ITI and graduate apprentice posts. A total of 6 vacancies are open for recruitment. Vacancies are available in electrician, fitter, secretarial assistant, electrical, mechanical and civil disciplines.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT NHPC Limited Recruitment 2018 For ITI & Graduate Apprentices; Know How To Apply New Delhi: NHPC Limited has invited application for recruitment to ITI and graduate apprentice posts. A total of 6 vacancies are open for recruitment. Vacancies are available in electrician, fitter, secretarial assistant, electrical, mechanical and civil disciplines. The shortlisted candidates will be informed through http://www.apprenticeship.gov.in & www.mhrdnats.gov.in. Interested applicants can submit their applications till 19 March 2018. First, candidates shall have to register first at NCVT MIS portal and then at the NHPC website. Details of the recruitment are available at nhpcindia.com.



For trade apprentice posts, candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks obtained in 8th/ 10th/ 12th class & applicable as minimum qualification required for respective trade and marks obtained in ITI in all semesters; for graduate apprentice, 100% weightage will be given to the marks obtained in engineering course.



'The candidates shortlisted shall have to produce all original testimonials/certificates such as proof of educational qualification certificates, ITI pass certificates and mark sheet of all semester, mark sheet of Graduate in engineering/ technology, caste certificate (if applicable), aadhar card, bank details (copy of passbook), medical fitness certificate for registered medical practitioner and two passport size photographs at the time of verification, which will be communicated on the registered email id of the applicant. In case of any false information/ claim made by the applicant, the application shall be cancelled.



