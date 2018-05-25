Nearly 50% Civil Services Aspirants Yet To Download Admit Cards 'Those candidates, who have not yet downloaded their e-admit cards, are advised to do so urgently to avoid last minute rush.'

Share EMAIL PRINT Nearly 50% Civil Services Aspirants Yet To Download Admit Cards New Delhi: Nearly 50 per cent candidates are yet to download admit cards for civil services preliminary exam scheduled for June 3, the UPSC said. Those candidates, who have not yet downloaded their e-admit cards, are advised to do so urgently to avoid last minute rush, a statement issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said.



The commission conducts the civil services examination in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.



As of date, more than 50 per cent candidates have downloaded their e-admit cards from www.upsc.gov.in, it said.



The candidates should note that entry into the examination venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination i.e. 09:20 am for the forenoon session and 02:20 pm for the afternoon session, the UPSC said.



"No candidate shall be allowed the entry into the examination venue after closure of the entry," it said.



The candidates should also note that they shall not be allowed to appear at any other examination venue except the one mentioned in the e-admit card, the UPSC said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



