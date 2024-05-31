40 Killed In Landslides, Flash Floods Across Northeast After Cyclone Remal

At least 40 people have died and over two lakh have been affected across the northeast after flash floods, heavy rains, and landslides triggered by Cyclone Remal over the last four days.

Incessant rain and landslides have left parts of the northeast isolated as flood waters have submerged railway tracks. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has cancelled express, passenger and goods trains bound for south Assam, Tripura, Manipur, and Mizoram since Tuesday as floodwater inundated railway tracks across the region.

On Thursday, a portion of National Highway 6 that connects Assam, Meghalaya, and Mizoram collapsed after a landslide.

Flash floods in Assam have affected thousands in nine districts as Kopili river, which flows through Assam and Meghalaya, is flowing over the danger mark. Over 35,000 people have been moved to relief camps in Assam.

In Manipur, three people have died while rescue operations are on to assist the thousands affected by the flood. The state has declared a public holiday on Friday as flood waters have entered areas in capital Imphal

In Mizoram, 27 people have died while search operations are on to locate several others missing after Tuesday's landslides.

"So far, a total of 167 villages have been affected by the floods. Due to disruptions in communication, reports of affected families continue to trickle in from across the state. In the wake of severe landslide, triggered by incessant rain, 27 people have been found dead. Search efforts continue unabated, the death count is expected to rise," Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma told NDTV.

The Mizoram Chief Minister announced ₹ 4 lakh compensation for the families of those killed in the calamities. He said that his government has earmarked ₹ 15 crore to tackle the disaster.

Cyclone Remal, the first major cyclone of the year, left a trail of destruction in India and Bangladesh after it made landfall on Sunday evening.