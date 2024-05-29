SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 Out, Exam To Be Held On This Date

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024: The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued admit cards for the SBI Clerk Mains and announced a new exam schedule for candidates whose exams were not conducted in February-March 2024.

The exam will be held on June 9. Previously, the exam was conducted on February 25 and March 4. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 8,283 vacant posts of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in the clerical cadre at the State Bank of India.

Advertisement

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, sbi.co.in, using their registration number and password to log in.

SBI Clerk Main Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Go to SBI's career page, sbi.co.in.

Click the Junior Associate Mains admit card 2024 link on the homepage.

Enter your login details such as registration number and password, and submit.

Check and download the hall ticket.

Take a printout for future reference.

SBI Clerk Mains 2024: Paper Pattern