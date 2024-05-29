Advertisement
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 Out, Exam To Be Held On This Date

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024: The SBI has announced a new exam schedule for candidates whose exams were not conducted in February-March 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024: The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 8,283 vacant posts.

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024: The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued admit cards for the SBI Clerk Mains and announced a new exam schedule for candidates whose exams were not conducted in February-March 2024.

The exam will be held on June 9. Previously, the exam was conducted on February 25 and March 4. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 8,283 vacant posts of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in the clerical cadre at the State Bank of India.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, sbi.co.in, using their registration number and password to log in.

SBI Clerk Main Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

  • Go to SBI's career page, sbi.co.in.
  • Click the Junior Associate Mains admit card 2024 link on the homepage.
  • Enter your login details such as registration number and password, and submit.
  • Check and download the hall ticket.
  • Take a printout for future reference.

SBI Clerk Mains 2024: Paper Pattern

  • The exam, worth 200 marks, will be held for 2 hours and 40 minutes.
  • The exam paper will comprise four sections: General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude.
  • There will be a total of 100 questions.
  • Candidates will get two marks for each correct answer, and one-fourth of a mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

