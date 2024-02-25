State Bank Of India Clerk Mains Exam 2024 Today, Check Details

SBI Clerk Mains 2024: For the the second shift, candidates had to reach exam centres by 1pm.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is conducting the Mains exam for the recruitment of clerks at various centres across the country today. The examination is being held in two shifts, with the first one taking place from 9am to 11.40am and the second shift from 2.30pm to 5.10pm. For the first shift, candidates had to reach the centre by 8am, and for the second shift, they had to arrive by 1pm.

The Mains exam will also be held on March 4, with timings remaining the same.

The structure of the SBI Clerk exam is outlined as below:

General English comprises 40 questions worth 40 marks.

Quantitative Aptitude consists of 50 questions with a total of 50 marks.

Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude comprise 50 questions worth 60 marks.

General/Financial Awareness includes 50 questions worth 50 marks.

The time allocated for General English and General/Financial Awareness is 35 minutes for each, while Quantitative Aptitude & Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude have a duration of 45 minutes each.

The State Bank of India had conducted the Clerk Prelims Exam 2023 on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024.