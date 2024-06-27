SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024 Out, Check Steps To Download

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the results for the SBI Clerk Mains 2024. Those who appeared in the examination can access their results on the official website at sbi.co.in. The result is available in PDF format, detailing the selected candidates.

The SBI Clerk Mains were conducted on February 25 and March 4 for 8,773 junior associate vacancies.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the official SBI website at www.sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Navigate to "Current Openings" on the homepage.

Find the notification titled "Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)."

Click on the link titled "Mains Result for SBI Junior Associates."

The PDF of the SBI Clerk Mains Result will appear on the screen.

Selection Process

The selection process consists of an online test (Preliminary & Main exam) and a test of the specified opted local language.

SBI Clerk Main Examination Structure

The exam comprises 190 questions for 200 marks.

General/ Financial Awareness: 50 questions, 50 marks

General English: 40 questions, 40 marks

Quantitative Aptitude: 50 questions, 50 marks

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude: 50 questions, 60 marks

Pay Scale

The starting Basic Pay is Rs 19,900- (Rs 17,900 plus two advance increments admissible to graduates).