SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 To Be Declared Soon, Check Steps To Access

State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to declare the SBI Clerk result 2024 for the preliminary examination soon. Those who have taken the examination can check their results by visiting the official website once they are released.

The preliminary examinations were held on January 5, 6, 11, and 12, 2024, at multiple centres across the country. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 8,283 posts.



Candidates will need to use their login details - registration number and date of birth - to access their results. Those who clear the prelims will be eligible for the main examination. The SBI Clerk main examination is scheduled to be held in February.

The SBI clerk preliminary exam consisted of an objective test for 100 marks. The exam was held online for a one-hour period, comprising three sections: English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

Negative marks will be applied for incorrect answers in the objective tests, with a deduction of 1/4th of the assigned mark for each wrongly answered question.



SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024: Steps To Download