SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: 8,283 Vacancies Available, Registration Begins Tomorrow

The State Bank of India (SBI) will begin registration for thousands of clerk (Junior Associate) posts on Friday, November 17. The recruitment drive aims to fill 8,283 vacancies, with SBI Clerk prelims scheduled for January 2024 and the mains exam for February. The deadline for application submission is December 7.

The notification is accessible on the official website, sbi.co.in, and includes details of state-wise and category-wise vacancies, eligibility criteria, reservation rules, and exam patterns.

According to the notification, candidates can apply for vacancies in only one state/Union territory.



Candidates applying for positions in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana are advised to review the operational areas they wish to apply for, as specified in the notification.

The relaxation in the upper age limit applies to SBI-trained apprentices who have successfully completed their apprenticeship with SBI by October 31, 2023.



SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Eligibility criteria