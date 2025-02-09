SBI Junior Associates Prelims Exam 2025: Admit Card To Release On This Date, Check Details

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is scheduled to release the admit card for the Junior Associates preliminary examination tomorrow. Registered candidates can check and download the admit card by visiting the official website, sbi.co.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 13,735 posts. The vacancies are available across various regions, including 1,894 positions for the Lucknow/New Delhi area, 1,317 in the Bhopal Circle, 1,254 in Kolkata, 1,111 in Bihar, and 50 in the Leh Ladakh region, among others.

The official website reads, "Tentative dates for the conduct of the Preliminary Exam are 22, 27, 28 February 2025, and 1st March 2025. The link for the download of Call Letters for the Preliminary Exam will be published on the Bank website by 10th February 2025. Candidates are advised to be in preparedness to attend the Preliminary Exam."

SBI Junior Associates Exam 2024: Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1. Go to SBI's official website, sbi.co.in, and navigate to the "Careers" section

Step 2. Select the "current openings" tab and click on the admit card link

Step 3. Provide the login credentials

Step 4. Check the admit card and download the hall ticket

Step 5. Take a hard copy of the admit card for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process for the SBI Clerk position comprises three stages:

Preliminary examination

Mains examination

Language proficiency test

Candidates must pass each stage to be eligible for a Junior Associate position in SBI branches.

Age Limit

Candidates must be between 20 and 28 years old as of April 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification

Applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or possess an equivalent qualification approved by the central government. Candidates with an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) should ensure its completion by December 31, 2024.