SBI Job Notification Out For Various Positions, Check Details To Apply

Applications for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales)



Applications are invited from eligible candidates for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India. Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State/UT only. The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State/UT, should be proficient in the specified opted local language of that State/UT. The test for knowledge of specified opted local language will be conducted as a part of selection process. It will be conducted after qualifying the online Main examination but before joining the Bank. Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be offered appointment. A total of 13,735 vacancies are open in the post across the country. The deadline to submit applications for the same is January 7, 2025.





Applications are invited for the contractual posts of GM and Deputy CISCO, DGM:



GM & Deputy CISO (Infra Security & Special Projects)- One vacancy for candidates between the age group 45-50 years. The candidate selected for the post will be entitled for an annual CTC of upto Rs 1 crore. The job location is based out of Mumbai/Navi Mumbai.

DGM (Incident Response)- Once vacancy for the post based out of Mumbai/ Navi Mumbai. Candidates must be between the age group 38-50 years. The applicants will be entitled for a salary of upto Rs 80 lakhs per annum. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the SBI for detailed information on eligibility criteria.



Selection process:

Shortlisting: Mere fulfilling minimum qualification and experience will not make any candidate eligible for the post. The shortlisting committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank, will be selected for interview. The decision of the Bank to call the candidates for the interview will be final.

Interview: Candidates will be awarded marks out of 100 based on their interview. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by the Bank.

Merit list: Merit list for selection will be prepared category wise in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.

CTC Negotiation: CTC negotiation will be done with the candidates in the order of merit one by one. In case the selected candidate does not agree with the negotiated price, the name of the candidate will be considered as Voluntary Exit from the recruitment exercise and next candidate in the merit list shall be called for negotiation.



The deadline to register for the two posts is December 23, 2024.





Applications are also invited from eligible candidates for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India under Special Recruitment Drive for Ladakh UT (Including Leh & Kargil Valley). The test for knowledge of specified opted local language will be conducted as a part of selection process. It will be conducted after qualifying the online main examination but before joining the Bank. The deadline to fill the application form is December 27, 2024.