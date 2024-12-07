SBI Clerk Notification 2024 Out For Junior Associate Posts, Check Key Details

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued the recruitment notification for SBI Clerk 2024 for Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) in Ladakh UT, including the Leh and Kargil Valleys, under the Chandigarh Circle. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 50 positions. The application process will begin on December 7, with a deadline set for December 27.

The selection process comprises a preliminary exam, a mains exam, and a language proficiency test.

The prelims exam will be held in January 2025, and the mains exam in February 2025. The age limit ranges between 20 and 28 years.

SBI Clerk Application Form 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official SBI website: sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings.

Select the "Click Here for New Registration" tab.

Enter details such as your name, mobile number, email ID, etc.

A registration number and password will be generated.

Submit the scanned copies of your photograph and signature.

Input personal details, work experience, educational qualifications, and other necessary information.

Pay the application fees.

Print the application form and the e-receipt for future reference.



" The candidates applying for vacancies should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in the specified opted local language of the Ladakh UT. The list of languages are Urdu, Ladakhi and Bhoti (Bodhi). The test for knowledge of specified opted local language will be conducted as a part of selection process. It will be conducted after qualifying the online Main examination but before joining the Bank. Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be offered appointment. Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to undergo the language proficiency test," mentioned the official notice.