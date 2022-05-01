NCTE Invites Applications For 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme

Admission for the ITEP programme will be carried out by the NTA through the NCET.

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has invited online application for the four year Integrated Teacher Education Programmes (ITEP) for Academic Session 2023-24. The ITEP is a dual-major holistic bachelor's degree offering B.A. B.Ed./ B. Sc. B. Ed. and B.Com. B.Ed.

It is one of the major mandates of the National Education Policy 2020 related to Teacher Education, a statement from the Ministry of Education said.

The course will be offered in pilot mode initially in multidisciplinary Central/State Government Universities/Institutions across the country.

Admission for the ITEP programme will be carried out by the National Testing Agency (NTA) through the NCET.

The NCTE under the education ministry has devised the curriculum for this course as per NEP 2020 in such a way that it enables a student-teacher to get a degree in education as well as a specialized discipline such as history, mathematics, science, arts, economics, or commerce, the statement said.

"The ITEP will not only impart cutting-edge pedagogy but will also establish a foundation in early childhood care and education (ECCE), foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN), inclusive education, and an understanding of India and its values/ethos/art/traditions, among others," it said.

"The prospective teachers passing out of this course through a multi-disciplinary environment, grounded in Indian values and traditions will be instilled with the needs of 21st century on global standards, and hence will be largely helpful in shaping the future of New India," the ministry said.

For more details regarding this programme, candidates may refer to the National Council for Teacher Education (Recognition, Norms and Procedure) Amendment Regulations, 2021, notified in the Gazette of India on 26.10.2021, for Norms and Standards.

The multidisciplinary Central/State Government Universities/Institutions may submit the online application for being recognized for the 4 Year ITEP shall apply from 1st to 31st May 2022 (till 11:59 p.m.).

