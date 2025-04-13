How A 6-Month Course Could Save Lakhs Of Teaching Jobs

NCTE's Bridge Course: The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has introduced a mandatory six-month bridge course for primary school teachers with BEd degrees who were appointed based on the NCTE notification issued on June 28, 2018. These teachers, primarily recruited in states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh, must complete the bridge course in Primary Teacher Education to retain their jobs. Those who fail to complete the course will risk losing their positions.

While the exact number of affected teachers is not yet clear, reports suggest that around 3 to 4 lakh primary teachers may be affected. Some teachers, particularly in Chhattisgarh, have already been dismissed, but with the announcement of this course, there is a possibility for their reinstatement.

What Is the NCTE Bridge Course?

According to NCTE Chairman, Professor Pankaj Arora, the responsibility for conducting the online bridge course has been handed over to the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The course, developed after extensive discussions, comprises essential components necessary for primary teaching. The curriculum is designed to meet high academic standards and includes a mandatory internship to ensure comprehensive preparation.

Which BEd Teachers Are Affected?

Professor Arora clarified that the bridge course will apply only to BEd degree holders who were appointed as primary teachers between June 28, 2018, and the Supreme Court ruling on August 11, 2023. The new NCTE rules will not apply to teachers appointed after this period.

In 2018, NCTE's notification allowed BEd degree holders to be eligible for primary teacher positions. This led to widespread appointments across the country. However, the Primary Teachers' Association challenged the notification in the Jodhpur High Court, which ruled in their favour, declaring the notification void. Those appointed as teachers based on this ruling appealed the decision to the Supreme Court, which upheld the High Court's verdict on August 11, 2023. The Supreme Court also directed that a bridge course be created for the BEd degree holders appointed during this period, ensuring they receive necessary pedagogical training.

Following this, the Supreme Court issued a directive on April 8, 2024, for NCTE to roll out the bridge course before the one-year deadline of April 7, 2025, ensuring that these teachers are equipped with the essential teaching methods required for primary education.