NCET 2025: Registrations Extended For National Common Entrance Test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for registration to the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) for admission to 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP). Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can fill the online registration forms until March 31, 2025.

The previous deadline for filling the application forms was March 16, 2025. The last date for successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit card/Net Banking/ UPI is March 31, 2025 up to 11:50 pm.



The application deadline has been extended in response to the multiple requests received from students, institutions, and other stakeholders due to the ongoing CBSE and other Board examinations.

The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on April 29, 2025 for admission to 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the Academic Session 2025-26.



The exam will be held in 178 cities and 13 mediums across the country in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for the academic session 2025-26.



Syllabus

The syllabus of the exam will have a General Test and Teaching Aptitude. The General Test will include sections such as General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, Environmental Literacy, etc.

Teaching Aptitude will include topics related to the teaching of Science, Arts, Mathematics, Performing Arts, Languages, etc.



The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The paper pattern will test Objective type questions with Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The language of the students will be tested through Reading Comprehension, Literary Aptitude, and Vocabulary.



The ITEP is a dual major programme -the first major is in Education with School Specific Stage specialisation and the second major is in an opted discipline.