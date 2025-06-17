NTA NCET Result 2025 Declared, Check Steps To Download

NTA NCET Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025. Candidates who registered and appeared for the exam can now check and download their results from the official website: ncet.samarth.ac.in. They are required to enter login details to access the result.

Steps To Download NTA NCET Result 2025

Step 1. Visit the official website: ncet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "Sign In" option

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter the required login credentials

Step 5. The NTA NCET 2025 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6. Download and print the result for future reference

The National Common Entrance Test (NCET) is conducted for admission to the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP). The exam was held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on April 29, 2025, for admission to selected Central and State Universities/Institutions - including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges - for the academic session 2025-26.



NTA NCET 2025: Exam Pattern

The exam consisted of objective-type questions in a CBT format with Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The language proficiency of candidates was tested through Reading Comprehension, Literary Aptitude, and Vocabulary sections.

NTA NCET 2025: Syllabus

The NTA NCET 2025 syllabus comprises two key sections. The General Test section includes a wide range of topics such as General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, and Environmental Literacy. Additionally, the Teaching Aptitude section covers various topics related to the teaching of diverse subjects like Science, Arts, Mathematics, Performing Arts, and Languages, assessing the candidate's ability to effectively teach and communicate complex concepts.