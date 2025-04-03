NCET 2025: Correction Window To Close For National Common Entrance Test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application window for making corrections in the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) today. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the NTA to make any required correction in the application form by April 3, 2025. The deadline to edit application form is 11:50 pm.



NTA noted that no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by it under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) should be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

Candidate will be allowed to change any one of the fields:

Candidate Name

Father Name or

Mother Name

Candidates will be allowed to change all the fields:

Class 10/ equivalent details

Class 12/ equivalent details

Date of Birth

Gender

Category

Sub-category / PwBD



Candidates will be allowed to change examination cities within the same state/ UT



Candidates will not be allowed to change the following:

Mobile Number

E-Mail Address

Address (Permanent and Present)

Photograph - Image Upload

Signature – Image Upload

The National Common Entrance Test (NCET) is conducted for admission to 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP). The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on April 29, 2025 for admission to 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the academic session 2025-26.



The exam will be held in 178 cities and 13 mediums across the country in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for the academic session 2025-26.



Syllabus

The syllabus of the exam will have a General Test and Teaching Aptitude. The General Test will include sections such as General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, Environmental Literacy, etc.

Teaching Aptitude will include topics related to the teaching of Science, Arts, Mathematics, Performing Arts, Languages, etc.



The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The paper pattern will test Objective type questions with Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The language of the students will be tested through Reading Comprehension, Literary Aptitude, and Vocabulary.



The ITEP is a dual major programme -the first major is in Education with School Specific Stage specialisation and the second major is in an opted discipline.