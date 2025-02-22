Applications Invited For NCET For Admission To Integrated Teacher Education Programme

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting online applications for National Common Entrance Test (NCET) for admission to 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP). The exam will be held in selected Central/State Universities/Institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government colleges etc for the academic session 2025-26. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website of NTA for detailed information.



The online submission of application forms will be available from February 20 to March 16, 2025. Candidates can apply by 11:30 pm on the last date. The last date for successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI is March 16,2025 by 11:50 pm. The correction in particulars of the exam will be open from March 18-19, 2025.



The announcement of the city of examination will be made in the first week of April 2025. The admit cards will be available for downloading from the NTA website 3/4 days before the actual date of exam.

The National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025 will be conducted on April 29, 2025. The exam will be held in 178 cities and 13 mediums across the country in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for the academic session 2025-26.



Syllabus

The syllabus of the exam will have a General Test and Teaching Aptitude. The General Test will include sections such as General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, Environmental Literacy, etc.



Teaching Aptitude will include topics related to the teaching of Science, Arts, Mathematics, Performing Arts, Languages, etc.



The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The paper pattern will test Objective type questions with Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The language of the students will be tested through Reading Comprehension, Literary Aptitude, and Vocabulary.



The ITEP is a dual major programme -the first major is in Education with School Specific Stage specialisation and the second major is in an opted discipline.

