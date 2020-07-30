National Board Of Examinations Extends Application Submission Deadline For Various Posts

NBE recruitment 2020: Candidates can now apply for the recruitment till August 7.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has extended the application submission deadline for the ongoing recruitment process. Candidates can now apply for the recruitment till August 7. The recruitment was notified on July 11 and the application process was scheduled to be over on July 31.

"Last date for submission of Online Applications for vacancies advertised in Vacancy Notice dated 11/7/2020 has been extended to the 7th of August 2020. Date for determination of eligibility for all posts shall however be 31/7/2020," NBE has notified.

Apply Online

Vacancy Details

Senior Assistant: 18 posts

Junior Assistant: 57 posts

Junior Accountant: 7 posts

Stenographer: 8 posts

Graduates and Class 10+2 pass candidates are eligible for the posts. The maximum age limit is 27 years.

The exam for selection to the posts will be held on August 31. Candidates who qualify the written test will appear for a skill test. "To qualify the examination(s) or as may be prescribed by NBE. You will be required to register yourself for appearing in the Computer Based Entrance Exam (CBT) to be conducted by TCS on 31.08.2020. For this purpose, you will have to access the website of TCS whose link is indicated below which will take you to their website in which you can register yourself. Based on CBT list of shortlisted candidates will prepare for each category of post/grade who will be called for a further skill test to be arranged by NBE 20.09.2020," as per the job notification released by NBE.

NBE is an autonomous organisation under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare which conducts Post Graduate Examinations of high standards in the field of Modern Medicine and Allied specialties at National level.

Click here for more Jobs News