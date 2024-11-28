Check Complete Schedule Of NBEMS Exams

NBEMS has released a notification about the forthcoming examination. As per the schedule released, the following is the date sheet of the medical exams that will be held in the upcoming academic year. Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) will be conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on January 12. NBEMS Diploma Final Examinations December 2024 will be conducted on December 13, 14 and 15, 2024.

Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2024 for BDS Graduates- January 12, 2025

Formative Assessment Test (FAT) for FNB Courses – 2023 admission session- January 12, 2025

DNB (Broad Specialty) Final Practical Examinations – October 2024- January/ February 2025

DrNB (Superspecialty) Final Theory Examinations – January 2025 - January 17, 18 and 19 January 2025

NEET-MDS 2025 - January 31, 2025

NBEMS Diploma Final Practical Examination – December 2024 - February/ March 2025

FDST 2024 for MDS and PG Diploma Graduates - February 9, 2025

Fellowship Entrance Test 2024- February 16, 2025

DNB –Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (PDCET) 2025 - February 23, 2025

FNB Exit Examination 2024 - March/ April 2025

DrNB (Superspecialty) Final Practical Examinations – January 2025 - March/ April/May 2025

NEET-SS 2024- March 29 and 30, 2025

NEET-PG 2025 To be announced in due course



The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of above examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations.