Check Complete Schedule Of NBEMS Exams

NBEMS has released a notification about the forthcoming examination. As per the schedule released, the following is the date sheet of the medical exams that will be held in the upcoming academic year. Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) will be conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences on January 12. NBEMS Diploma Final Examinations December 2024 will be conducted on December 13, 14 and 15, 2024.
- Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) 2024 for BDS Graduates- January 12, 2025
- Formative Assessment Test (FAT) for FNB Courses – 2023 admission session- January 12, 2025
- DNB (Broad Specialty) Final Practical Examinations – October 2024- January/ February 2025
- DrNB (Superspecialty) Final Theory Examinations – January 2025 - January 17, 18 and 19 January 2025
- NEET-MDS 2025 - January 31, 2025
- NBEMS Diploma Final Practical Examination – December 2024 - February/ March 2025
- FDST 2024 for MDS and PG Diploma Graduates - February 9, 2025
- Fellowship Entrance Test 2024- February 16, 2025
- DNB –Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (PDCET) 2025 - February 23, 2025
- FNB Exit Examination 2024 - March/ April 2025
- DrNB (Superspecialty) Final Practical Examinations – January 2025 - March/ April/May 2025
- NEET-SS 2024- March 29 and 30, 2025
- NEET-PG 2025 To be announced in due course
The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of above examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are purely tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations.