Advertisement

NBEMS 2026 Exam Calendar Released, Check Complete Schedule Here

NBEMS Exam Schedule 2026: The board has released the schedule for several 2026 examinations today, December 29, 2025.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
NBEMS 2026 Exam Calendar Released, Check Complete Schedule Here
NEET-MDS 2026 tentative schedule will be released separately

NBEMS Exam Calendar 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the 2026 examination schedule today, December 29, 2025. Candidates aiming to appear for any of the board's examination can check and download the exam schedule under the "Notices" section on the official website natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS 2026 Complete Exam Calendar

 

Exam Exam DateExam Time
NBEMS Diploma Final Exam December 2025January 6, 7, 8, 20262 pm to 5 pm
FMGE - December 2025January 17, 2026Paper 1: 9 am to 11:30 am and Paper 2: 2 pm to 4:30 pm
FDST - MDS 2025February 21, 2026Paper 1: 9 am to 11:00 am and Paper 2: 2 pm to 5:00 pm
FDST-BDS 2025March 1, 2026Paper 1: 9 am to 11:00 am and Paper 2: 2 pm to 5:00 pm
Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)-2026March 7, 20269 am to 12 pm
Fellowship Entrance Test (FET)-2026March 14, 20269 am to 10:45 am
Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (PDCET)- 2026April 12, 20269 am to 11 am
drnb final exam April 2026April 24, 25 and 262 pm to 5 pm
NBEMS Diploma final exam June 2026May 14, 15 and 169 am to 12 pm
drnb final exam June 2026June 18, 19, 20 and 212 pm to 5 pm
FMGE June 2026June 28, 20269 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 4:30 pm

 The NEET-MDS 2026 tentative schedule will be released separately, according to the official notice.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with the application form of these examinations by regularly visiting the official website of the board.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
NBEMS 2026 Exam Schedule, NBEMS 2026 Exam Schedule Complete List
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com