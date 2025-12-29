NBEMS 2026 Exam Calendar Released, Check Complete Schedule Here

NBEMS Exam Calendar 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the 2026 examination schedule today, December 29, 2025. Candidates aiming to appear for any of the board's examination can check and download the exam schedule under the "Notices" section on the official website natboard.edu.in.

Exam Exam Date Exam Time NBEMS Diploma Final Exam December 2025 January 6, 7, 8, 2026 2 pm to 5 pm FMGE - December 2025 January 17, 2026 Paper 1: 9 am to 11:30 am and Paper 2: 2 pm to 4:30 pm FDST - MDS 2025 February 21, 2026 Paper 1: 9 am to 11:00 am and Paper 2: 2 pm to 5:00 pm FDST-BDS 2025 March 1, 2026 Paper 1: 9 am to 11:00 am and Paper 2: 2 pm to 5:00 pm Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)-2026 March 7, 2026 9 am to 12 pm Fellowship Entrance Test (FET)-2026 March 14, 2026 9 am to 10:45 am Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (PDCET)- 2026 April 12, 2026 9 am to 11 am drnb final exam April 2026 April 24, 25 and 26 2 pm to 5 pm NBEMS Diploma final exam June 2026 May 14, 15 and 16 9 am to 12 pm drnb final exam June 2026 June 18, 19, 20 and 21 2 pm to 5 pm FMGE June 2026 June 28, 2026 9 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 4:30 pm

The NEET-MDS 2026 tentative schedule will be released separately, according to the official notice.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with the application form of these examinations by regularly visiting the official website of the board.