NBCC Announces Jobs For Graduates, Diploma Candidates; Check Details

Online applications can be submitted within 30 days from the day of start of the registration process. Interested candidates who fulfill the eligibility conditions set by the NBCC can submit their application at the official website nbccindia.com.

Jobs | | Updated: February 24, 2018 10:56 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
NBCC Announces Jobs For Graduates, Diploma Candidates; Check Details

NBCC Recruitment 2018 For Junior Engineer, Stenographer, Other Posts

New Delhi:  NBCC (India) Limited, formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, has invited applications from graduates and diploma candidates for recruitment to various vacancies in Junior Engineer, Stenographer, Management trainee posts. Vacancies are also available for various Manager posts and NBCC seeks experienced candidates for recruitment. Online applications can be submitted within 30 days from the day of start of the registration process. Interested candidates who fulfill the eligibility conditions set by the NBCC can submit their application at the official website nbccindia.com.

Vacancy Details
Office Assistant Stenography: 3 posts
Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 1 post
Junior Engineer (IT): 2 posts
Junior Engineer (Electrical): 3 posts
Junior Engineer (Civil): 20 posts
Management Trainee (Finance): 4 posts

Eligibility Criteria
Office Assistant Stenography: Graduate in any stream with speed in English and Hindi shorthand 70/ 70 wpm and typing speed on Computer at 35/ 30 wpm are eligible to apply. The upper age limit is 22 years.
Junior Engineer: Candidates with Diploma in the relevant discipline with 60% aggregate. The upper age limit is 28 years.
Management Trainee (Finance): Candidates in the age limit of 29 years with ICAI/ ICWA or full time with 60% aggregate marks are eligible.

Comments
Close [X]
Other Vacancies (which requires experienced candidates)
  • General Manager (Engineering)
  • Additional General Manager (Engineering, Law, Finance)
  • Deputy General Manager (Engineering, Finance)
  • Project Manager (Civil)
  • Manager (Finance, Investor, Architecture and Planning)
  • Deputy Project Manager (Civil)
  • Deputy Manager (Finance, Architecture and Planning)
  • Senior Project Executive (Engineering)
  • Assistant Manager (CS, HRM, Finance, Investor Relations)


Click here for more Government Jobs

Trending

NBCCrecruitment 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................