Navodaya Vidyalaya Recruitment To Be Completed After Lockdown: Education Minister

Navodaya Vidyalaya Recruitment Appointment After Lockdown: Education Minister

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said teachers who have completed the recruitment process of Navodaya Vidyalaya will get appointment after lockdown. The minister was interacting with teachers across the country through a webinar in New Delhi today.

While replying to question on appointments of teachers, the Minister said that the more than 8,000 appointments in Kendriya Vidyalayas were done and nearly 2,500 appointments are done in Navodaya Vidyalayas.

He added that more than 12,000 teachers were appointed in the universities.

"The teachers selected in the recruitment process of Navodaya Vidyalaya will get appointment letters once the lockdown ends," Mr Pokhriyal said while adding that the government believes that the posts of teachers should not be kept vacant and the ministry is taking all possible steps to fill the vacancies soon.

Mr Pokhriyal also informed that MHRD will respect the orders of High Court of Patna issued with respect to NIOS DLEd teachers.

Patna High Court had quashed an order of National Council for Teacher Education which said that in service teachers who had done D.El.Ed course through NIOS is not valid for regular appointment as primary school teachers.

The minister also said the examination date of UGC NET will be announced very soon.

The Minister also mourned the death of a teacher of primary school in Delhi due to Corona Virus.

While replying to the question regarding opening of schools post lockdown, the Minister informed that the school administration and teachers will carry out the various tasks such as defining specific roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders at the school level, defining and establishing Health and Hygiene and other Safety Protocols or Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) before and after opening of schools, redefining or readjusting School Calendar and Annual Curriculum Plans, ensuring smooth transition of students from home-based schooling during lockdown to formal schooling and ensuring emotional well-being of students.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to all the teachers for spreading awareness relating to COVID-19 among the students and society at large. A large number of teachers joined the webinar and also asked questions to the Union Minister.

(With ANI Inputs)

