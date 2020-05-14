Government will respect Patna High Court order on NIOS D.EL.Ed teachers: Education Ministry

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' informed that the government will respect the orders of High Court of Patna issued in regard to NIOS D.EL.Ed teachers. The minister was responding to complaints put forward by candidates who qualified NIOS D.EL.Ed course during his interaction 'Acharya Devo Bhava' with teachers across the country through webinar in New Delhi today.

The Patna High Court had quashed an order of National Council of Teacher Education or NCTE which said that in service teachers who had done National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)'s Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) is not valid for regular appointment as primary school teachers.

"MHRD to respect the orders of Honourable High Court of Patna issued with respect to NIOS DLEd teachers," the minister said in his address.

In 2017, section 23 (2) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009 was amended to extend the period for training of untrained in-service elementary teachers to March 31, 2019 and based on this amendment, all untrained in-service teachers working in government, government aided and private un-aided schools were asked to acquire minimum qualification.

The NIOS was entrusted to conduct this training through ODL (Open Distance Learning) mode.

The online D.El.Ed. course was started from October 3, 2017 and as on March 2018, 13,78,979 untrained in-service teachers have confirmed admissions at NIOS portal.

After completing the course, the NIOS D.El.Ed teachers, who have been left in the lurch after several recruitment agencies not included their qualification as an eligibility criterion, were fighting for their cause online and offline for parity with other teacher training programmes.

In January this year, the Patna High Court passed the judgement in favour of the NIOS D.El.Ed. candidates and asked the Bihar government to consider their candidature for the teacher recruitment exam. The 18-month duration diploma obtained by these candidates was not considered eligible for teacher recruitment by various governments including Bihar.

Responding to the question on teachers training Mr Pokhriyal said that the training of teachers for online education system is going on with full readiness and lakhs of teachers are also undergoing training.

