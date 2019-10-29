NIOS D.El.Ed. Supplementary Exam Registration To End Soon. Details Here

NIOS DElEd supplementary exam registration will be concluded soon at dled.nios.ac.in.

NIOS DElEd exam: National Institute of Open Schooling or NIOS will close the registration window for the last supplementary examination for D.El.Ed. course for untrained In-Service Teachers of NIOS (MHRD) soon. Last date for registering for the NIOS D.El.Ed. supplementary examination is October 31. The examination will be conducted for course codes 501-510. The examination has been scheduled in January and will be conducted in the afternoon session, i.e. from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The registration for the exam can be done at dled.nios.ac.in.

According to an official statement from the NIOS, teachers who have not cleared any Theory Paper (501-510) and have paid the second year admission fees (Rs. 6000) may submit the examination fees till October 31, 2019

Candidates may also take the print out of the receipt for future use after making the payment.

NIOS DElEd supplementary exam: How to apply

Follow these steps:

1 - Visit the official website of NIOS DElEd, dled.nios.ac.in

2 - Click on the link "Online submission of the Examination Fees for Last D.El.Ed. Supplementary Exam. (Open till 31.10.2019)"

3 - Provide the Enrolmentno of D.El.Ed

4 - Click on the submit Button to move further

5 - After that if your percentage in Class XII (For General category teacher) is less than 50 and for other category is less than 45 percent then if you have taken Admission in NIOS select Yes else No

6 - If you have taken Admission in NIOS in Class XII then provide the Reference number or Enrolment number (if you have got the same)of Class XII Admission, Do not mention the Reference no of the D.El.Ed Admission

7 - After that Click on Submit button, you will be redirected to make the online payment

8 - If Payment is successful then you will get the message, payment is successful, if you want you can take the print out of the same

At any time if a candidate wants to see the status whether the payment is made or not then just provide the Enrolment no and the status of the application will be visible on the screen.

If the Payment is debited from the account and Status has not changed from Payment Not Made to Payment Completed, according to the NIOS, the candidate should not make another payment but just wait for 48 Hours.

All question papers will be bi-lingual i.e English and Hindi; and selected Regional Language.

However, the NIOS said the learners are allowed to write the answer in any one language (except language paper) included in the eighth schedule of the Indian Constitution. The learner has to write the medium or language of answering questions on the specified space in the Answer Book.

