NIOS D.El.Ed Teachers Ask HRD Ministry To Give Parity For Their Qualification

The NIOS D.El.Ed teachers, who have been left in the lurch after several recruitment agencies not included their qualification as an eligibility criterion, took their demand to various social media platforms for parity with other teacher training programmes. Candidates, who attended the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) by the National Institute of Open School (NIOS), said they have been cheated by different government agencies which offered them proper jobs and avenues after completion of the course began in October 2017.

The affected candidates have complained that they were offered a 2 year course in the beginning when the NIOS D.El.Ed was announced as a quality programme designed for all in-service untrained teachers from the government, government-aided and private unaided elementary schools, but, later they have been denied the chance by rules notified by the NCTE or National Council for Teacher Education.

According to a recent statement by the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister, the NCTE has been notified as an academic authority to lay down minimum qualifications for appointment as a teacher.

Several candidates, after tagging the Prime Minister, HRD Minister, NIOS and NCTE in their posts, demanded justice and delivery of a promise which was given earlier through various government notifications.

The teachers also complained that neither the schools nor the teacher recruitment agencies are not giving any value for their qualification.

Approximately 15 lakh teachers had enrolled for the programme while 13,78,979 of them later confirmed admissions through NIOS Portal in 2017 when the course was introduced through an amendment in the Right to Education Act.

Out of which, more than 12 lakh candidate appeared for the examinations held by the NIOS in last two years.

No jobs, less salary

"I am teaching in a small private school as many of the candidates who have been left in lurch with denial of the chance to appear for the exams with this eligibility which was earlier offered as a hope. Most of us are working with low salary, in some cases with less than Rs 3000 a month," a candidate from West Bengal told NDTV.

"They started this course with the promise that this will be equivalent to any other D.El.Ed course and we would be able to apply anywhere in India," he added.

"When we were denied opportunity for applying in Bihar TET, we knocked every door possible to find a solution, but, all closed their doors and even denied audience to discuss our issue," the candidate alleged.

"The government exploited teachers from the poor background after taking money from them. Though they are qualified now, they are not allowed to work in the government schools," another candidate from Uttar Pradesh said.

A candidate also said the teaching job aspirants in Bihar and UP are not being given chance to appear for teacher eligibility tests, however, states like Delhi, Haryana and Sikkim have permitted NIOS D.El.Ed candidates to do so.

"When the course was inaugurated in 2017, we listened to the speeches delivered by government officials saying the NIOS D.El.Ed candidates will be given proper recruitment chances after the completion of this 2 year course. Also, the offer at that point of time was that after the completion of the course, we will be able to continue the job in private schools. But the situation has changed now that some private schools are denying us jobs," says another candidates.

"Whatever changes made by the Government or other regulators are not our problem. We were initially offered a 2 year course. But, later the course was reduced to 18 months. Now, they are saying 18 month course is valid for recruitment process. How can this be possible," a candidate asked referring to a recent notification by the NCTE.

'Subject to fulfilment of certain conditions'

"In 2017, the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009 was amended to extend the time limit for all in-service untrained elementary teachers to acquire the minimum qualification prescribed by National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), by 31st March, 2019," the HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' told the Parliament last week.

"Subsequently, the responsibility of imparting the training to in-service untrained elementary teachers was entrusted to National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). NIOS conducted an 18 months D.El.Ed. course for in-service untrained elementary teachers which had recognition from NCTE, subject to fulfilment of certain conditions," he added.

"As per Section 23(1) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, the NCTE has been notified as an academic authority to lay down minimum qualifications for appointment as a teacher. For a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in schools, the NCTE has notified the minimum qualifications vide notification dated 23rd August, 2010 as amended from time to time," he said.

