National Recruitment Agency Launched In 2020: How Job Exams Would Change In Coming Years

Formation of a National recruitment agency was approved by the Union Cabinet in August.

In August 2020, the Union Cabinet approved the formation of a National Recruitment Agency (NRA). The main purpose of establishing this agency is to streamline recruitment process of government jobs by holding a common eligibility test. Billed as a "landmark reform", the NRA will conduct exams for various group B and group C posts in various government organisations.

On this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted that the NRA "will prove to be a boon for crores of youngsters". "Through the Common Eligibility Test, it will eliminate multiple tests and save precious time as well as resources. This will also be a big boost to transparency," his tweet read.

How Will NRA Change Job Exams In Coming Years