MPTET 2018 Admit Card For Middle School Teacher Recruitment Released

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit cards for Middle School Teacher Eligibility Test 2018. The link to download the admit card is available on the official website for MPPEB. The Middle School Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 will be conducted on February 16, 2019. Earlier the exam had been scheduled on January 19, 2019 but the date was changed later. The board has already conducted the High School Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 on February 1, 2019.

MPPEB Middle School TET 2018 Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to official website for MPPEB: peb.mp.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the admit card link given on the homepage.

Step three: Enter your application number, date of birth, select your main subject form the drop down box, and enter the answer to verification question.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

On the day of the examination, candidate has to carry a photo identity proof in original along with the admit card. Apart from the photo identity proof, candidate is also required to bring their aadhaar card/ e-aadhaar card/ photocopy of aadhaar card/ information of their aadhaar on the day of the exam.

The reporting time for the first shift of the examination is from 7:30 am to 9:00 am and for second shift of the examination is from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm.

Through this test, MPPEB will fill middle school teacher vacancies available with both School Education Department and Tribal Affairs department.

