MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam From March 6, Registration Open

MP Police Constable recruitment 2021: Exam begins on March 6, Apply online

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has notified that the exam for the selection of police constables will be held from March 6. The registration forms for this recruitment is available online. Candidates can fill and submit the forms available on the official website of the Board till January 30. A total of 4,000 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

Male candidates belonging to unreserved category should be between 18 to 33 years of age as on January 1, 2020. For others, the upper age limit is 38 years.

Meanwhile, the Board will conduct exam for Agricultural Extension Officer (Executive) and Senior Agricultural Development Officer (Executive) posts from February 10, 2021, to February 13, 2021.

It has recently concluded the application process for Data Entry Operator, Assistant Auditor, and Junior Assistant posts. The option to edit the application form will close today. The recruitment test for selection to these posts will be held from January 29 to February 4.

