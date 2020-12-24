MP Police Constable Recruitment Exam In March, Registration Begins Today

MPPEB recruitment 2020: Madhya Pradesh police constable recruitment exam in March

Madhya Pradesh Police Constable recruitment process begins today. The recruitment test will begin on March 6, 2021. Registration for the exam has started on the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board. application forms are available on the official website which candidates can fill and submit till January 7. Candidates can edit the application forms till January 12, 2021.

A total of 4,000 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

Job Notification

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has recently announced to fill 1,113 vacancies in

Data Entry Operator, Assistant Auditor, Junior Assistant, Agricultural Extension Officer (Executive), and Senior Agricultural Development Officer (Executive) posts.

It has recently concluded the application process for Data Entry Operator, Assistant Auditor, and Junior Assistant posts. The option to edit the application form will close today. The recruitment test for selection to these posts will be held from January 29 to February 4.

The exam for Agricultural Extension Officer (Executive) and Senior Agricultural Development Officer (Executive) posts will be held from February 10, 2021, to February 13, 2021.

