MP High School TET admit card released @ peb.mp.gov.in; Download now

MP High School TET admit card: Madhya Pradesh High School Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) admit card has been released on the official website of by the Professional Examination Board or PEB, formerly known as Vyapam. High School TET admit card 2018 can be downloaded from the official website peb.mp.gov.in. The Madhya Pradesh PEB has released the admit cards for Geography, Hindi, Biology, English, Commerce, Sanskrit, Sociology, Maths, Chemistry, and Political Science exams which have been scheduled from February 1 to February 7.

The admit cards for History, Economics, Physics, Agriculture, Home Science and Urdu papers are yet to be released.

MP High School TET 2018 admit card: Schedule of the exams

Check the schedule of the MP High School TET admit cards released so far here:

Subject Exam Date Day Exam Time Reporting Time Exam Time Geography 1/2/2019 Friday 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM 9:30 AM - 12:00 Noon Hindi 2/2/2019 Saturday 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM 9:30 AM - 12:00 Noon Hindi 2/2/2019 Saturday 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM 2:30 PM - 5:00 PM Biology 3/2/2019 Sunday 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM 9:30 AM - 12:00 Noon English 3/2/2019 Sunday 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM 2:30 PM - 5:00 PM Commerce 5/2/2019 Tuesday 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM 9:30 AM - 12:00 Noon Sanskrit 5/2/2019 Tuesday 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM 2:30 PM - 5:00 PM Sociology 6/2/2019 Wednesday 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM 9:30 AM - 12:00 Noon Math 6/2/2019 Wednesday 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM 2:30 PM - 5:00 PM Chemistry 7/2/2019 Thursday 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM 9:30 AM - 12:00 Noon Political Science 7/2/2019 Thursday 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM 2:30 PM - 5:00 PM

MP High School TET admit card schedule

