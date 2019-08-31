Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited Announces Jobs For Engineers, Others

The last date to apply for the MECL recruitment is September 21.

Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL) has invited applications from graduate and postgraduate engineers, diploma engineers, 10th pass candidates for recruitment to various executive and non executive posts. Candidates with CA/ ICWA, MBA qualification are also eligible to apply for the recruitment.

"Interested candidates from central/state government departments, CPSEs/State PSUs, institutions, reputed private organizations, are requested to visit the career section of MECL's website and submit online application," reads the job notice released by MECL.

Candidates would be selected on the basis of academic credentials, relevant experience and suitable expertise, followed by document verification and personal interview. For selection to the non-executive posts, there will be a written test, additionally.

The written test and the interview will be held at Nagpur city only.

"The selected candidates may be posted at any of the MECL Projects/ Zonal Office/ Corporate Office of the Company located anywhere in India or/ and overseas as per requirement of the Company," the notice also reads.

