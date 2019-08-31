Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) Notifies Jobs For Diploma Engineers

OSSC Recruitment 2019 For Junior Engineer (JE) Posts

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced jobs for Diploma engineers. A total of 363 vacancies have been announced by the Commission for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer. The said recruitment is for filling up vacancies in Civil and Mechanical disciplines only.

Apply Online

Interested candidates should submit their application, online, at the official website of the Commission on or before September 29.

Candidates having Diploma from any institution recognized by the Odisha State Council of Technical Education and Vocational Training are eligible to apply for the post.

Applicants must be within 21-32 years of age as on January 1, 2019.

A total of 93 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in a written exam followed by career evaluation and certificate verification. There shall be no viva voce test for selecting candidates. The written test would have questions from the Diploma courses, specifically from second and third year of Diploma (Civil/ Mechanical) Engineering.

Upon selection candidates would be appointed on contractual basis under Engineer in Chief (Water Resources), Government of Odisha.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.