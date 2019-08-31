ONGC To Offer 1,000 Scholarships To Meritorious SC/ ST Students

50% of the scholarships are reserved for girl students.

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) will offer 1000 scholarships worth Rs 48,000 per annum to meritorious SC/ ST students for pursuing professional courses in Engineering, Medical Stream, 2 year Masters Degree in Business Administration, Geology and Geophysics.

Candidates interested to avail the scholarship should apply online at the official website of the ONGC latest by October 15.

For postgraduate programs the minimum eligibility of the applicants is graduation and for other streams 10+2 students are eligible to apply. Also, in order to be eligible for the scholarship candidates should have obtained 60% marks in the qualifying degree.

The upper age limit of the applicants should be 30 years as on October 1.

The final merit list of the selected candidates eligible for the scholarship will be released on December 10.

