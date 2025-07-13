Bharat Heavy Electricals Releases Job Notification For 10th Pass Candidates For Over 500 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 65,000

BHEL Jobs 2025: BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited) has announced a recruitment drive for 515 Artisan Grade-IV posts across its various manufacturing units in India. Once the application window opens, candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website, bhel.com.

What Are the Key Dates?

The online application process begins on July 16, 2025 at 10 am and will close on August 12, 2025 at 11:45 pm. The computer-based examination is tentatively scheduled for mid-September 2025. Admit card dates and exam schedule will be announced later on the official website.

Where Are the Vacancies?

The vacancies are spread across BHEL's manufacturing units located in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and other states. Applicants can choose only one unit and one trade, and the exam will be held on the same day for all.

What Are the Available Posts?

The recruitment is open for multiple skilled trades including Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, and Foundryman. The highest number of openings are for Fitter, Machinist, and Welder trades.

Image Credit: bhel.com

Who Can Apply?

To be eligible, candidates must have passed Class 10, along with ITI/National Trade Certificate (NTC) and National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in the relevant trade.

General and OBC candidates need a minimum of 60% marks in both NTC and NAC, while SC/ST candidates require at least 55% marks.

The maximum age for General and EWS candidates is 27 years, 30 years for OBC (NCL), and 32 years for SC/ST. Additional relaxation is available for PWD, Ex-Servicemen, and experienced candidates as per government rules.

What Is the Salary?

Initially, selected candidates will be hired as Temporary Employees for one year and paid as per applicable minimum wages in their unit. After successful completion of one year, they will be regularized as Artisan Grade-IV and placed in a salary range of Rs 29,500 to Rs 65,000, along with standard allowances.

Candidates, however, must serve at the selected unit for at least 20 years, and transfer requests will not be entertained during this period.

What Is the Selection Process?

The selection will be conducted in two stages:

Stage 1: Computer-Based Test (CBT) - Candidates will be tested in their respective trades. Based on performance, shortlisted candidates will move to the next stage.

Stage 2: Skill Test and Document Verification - Only those who clear the CBT will appear for this qualifying round. The final merit list will be based solely on CBT scores.

What Is the Application Fee?

The application fee is Rs 1072 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates. While for SC, ST, PWD, and Ex-Servicemen, the fee is Rs 472.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for regular updates on the recruitment.