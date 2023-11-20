Maharashtra Power Company Invites Applications For 2,541 Posts, Details Here

MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023: Candidates can apply through the official website mahatransco.in.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MAHATRANSCO) is currently accepting applications for various positions, including Senior Technologist, Technician 1 (Transmission System), Technician 2 (Transmission System), and Electrical Assistant (Transmission) on a contract basis. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at mahatransco.in. The application window will remain open until December 10.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,541 vacancies, including 121 posts for senior technologist, 200 for technician 1 (transmission system), 314 for technician 2 (transmission system), and 1,903 for electrical assistant (transmission) (contract).

The examination is expected to take place in February/March 2024, with a specific date to be announced later.

MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023: Age limit:

Applicants must be between 18 and 28 years old, with applicable age relaxation for candidates from reserved categories.

MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023: Educational qualifications

Candidates should have completed 10th/ITI/Diploma/BE/B. Tech/Post Graduation in the relevant stream/discipline from a recognized Institute/University.

Electrical Assistant (Transmission) (Contract) Notification

Technician (Transmission System) Notification

MAHATRANSCO Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply