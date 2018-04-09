LMRC To Release Admit Card For SCTO Post Today

Candidates can download LMRC admit card using their user ID and date of birth.
'The selected candidates on appointment will be on Probation for a period of two years (including period of training), where they will undergo intensive training for prescribed duration. Candidates after selection will be posted at Lucknow and other Metro Project in various cities of Uttar Pradesh.' reads the official notification.
The written test will be held at Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Jhansi, Bareilly, Gautam Buddha Nagar(Noida), Greater Noida , Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Moradabad and Muzaffarnagar or any other city of U.P. (as per requirement).
After written exam LMRC will conduct Psycho Aptitude test/ Document verification/ LTI Verification/ Medical Examination, at Lucknow; details in this regard will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time.
Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) had concluded the registration process for 386 executive and non executive posts in March 2018. Applications were invited from graduates, postgraduates, diploma holders, Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ITI candidates in the age group of 18-28 years.
