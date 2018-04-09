LMRC To Release Admit Card For SCTO Post Today Candidates can download the LMRC admit card from the website of LMRC at lmrcl.com.

Share EMAIL PRINT LMRC Admit Card 2018: Know How To Download New Delhi: Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) will release admit card for Station Controller/ Train Operator (SC/TO) post today. Candidates who had registered for the examination can download the LMRC admit card 2018 from the official website 6.00 pm onwards. Admit cards for other posts will be released later. The exam for SCTO post will be held on 16 April 2018. Exams for other posts will be held on 6 and 13 May 2018. Candidates can download the admit card from the website of LMRC at lmrcl.com.



Candidates can download LMRC admit card using their user ID and date of birth.



'The selected candidates on appointment will be on Probation for a period of two years (including period of training), where they will undergo intensive training for prescribed duration. Candidates after selection will be posted at Lucknow and other Metro Project in various cities of Uttar Pradesh.' reads the official notification.



The written test will be held at Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Jhansi, Bareilly, Gautam Buddha Nagar(Noida), Greater Noida , Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Moradabad and Muzaffarnagar or any other city of U.P. (as per requirement).



After written exam LMRC will conduct Psycho Aptitude test/ Document verification/ LTI Verification/ Medical Examination, at Lucknow; details in this regard will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time.



About LMRC recruitment

Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) had concluded the registration process for 386 executive and non executive posts in March 2018. Applications were invited from graduates, postgraduates, diploma holders, Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ITI candidates in the age group of 18-28 years.



Click here for more



