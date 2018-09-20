Lucknow Metro First From India To Get This International Award

LMRC has been given the Silver Award for its Phase 1A . (File)

The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) has become the first ever metro rail corporation from India to bag the International 'Royal Society For The Prevention Of Accidents' (RoSPA) Award, an official said.

Sanjay Mishra, Director (works and infrastructure), received the award on September 13, at a function held in Glasgow, UK.

LMRC has been given the Silver Award for its Phase 1A (North-South Corridor) in the Project/Infrastructure category for the year 2018.

The RoSPA Awards scheme, which receives entries from organisations around the world, recognizes achievement in health and safety management systems including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement.

Competitive awards go to the best entries in 24 industry sectors including construction, healthcare, transport and logistics, engineering, manufacturing and education.