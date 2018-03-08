Join Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation; Recruitment Open For 386 Executive, Non-Executive Posts

Graduates, postgraduates, Diploma holders, Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, ITI candidates can apply for the recruitment. Applicants must be in the age group of 21-28 years.
Those interested to apply for more than one post should note that, 'candidates can apply for more than one post as per their qualifications. However, they must note that the written test may be held on one or more days at different cities (centers). As such candidates applying for more than one post must keep this combination in mind. Separate application fee for each post shall be paid.'
The written test will be held at Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Allahabad, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Jhansi, Bareilly, Gautam Buddha Nagar(Noida), Greater Noida , Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Moradabad and Muzaffarnagar or any other city of U.P. (as per requirement).
After written exam LMRC will conduct Psycho Aptitude test/ Document verification/ LTI Verification/ Medical Examination, at Lucknow; details in this regard will be intimated to the candidates in due course of time.
