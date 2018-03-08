Join Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation; Recruitment Open For 386 Executive, Non-Executive Posts Details of the recruitment are available online at the official website lmrcl.com. The last date for submission of application is 27 March 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT LMRC Recruitment 2018 For 386 Executive, Non Executive Posts New Delhi: Online registration for Lucknow Metrorail Corporation Limited (LMRC) recruitment has begun. LMRC will select candidates against 386 vacant posts in both executive and non executive categories. Candidates who wish to apply, should go through the eligibility conditions, first. Details of the recruitment are available online at the official website lmrcl.com. The last date for submission of application is 27 March 2018. LMRCL will conduct written exam for the recruitment in April- May 2018. 'The selected candidates on appointment will be on Probation for a period of two years (including period of training), where they will undergo intensive training for prescribed duration. Candidates after selection will be posted at Lucknow and other Metro Project in various cities of Uttar Pradesh.' reads the official notification.



