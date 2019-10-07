LIC Assistant Preliminary Exam On October 21, 22

LIC to release admit card for Assistant preliminary exam On October 15.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will conduct the preliminary exam for selection of candidates for the Assistant post on October 21 and October 22. The exam will be a screening test for shortlisting candidates for the main exam. Admit cards for the prelims will be released on October 15. Candidates can download the same from the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

The preliminary exam will be held online. The exam would comprise questions related to English/ Hindi language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. The exam would have 100 questions in total and candidates would be allowed 1 hour to attempt the test. There will be separate timing for each section.

On the exam day candidates have to carry the admit card with a photograph properly affixed and a photo ID proof in original. Candidates have to submit the admit card and the photocopy of the ID proof to the invigilator. E-Aadhaar card and ration card are not valid ID proofs.

Candidates who have registered for the exam should keep a copy of the application form. Candidates who are called for the final selection will have to submit the duly signed system generated printout of the application along with other documents. The facility to download the application form will be open till October 22.

After getting selected for appointment, candidates will be on probation for a period of six months from the date of appointment. The probation period can be extended up to one year.

Through this recruitment drive, LIC will select candidates for filling up more than 8,000 vacancies in Assistant post.

