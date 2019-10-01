LIC To Conclude Online Application For Assistant Recruitment Today

LIC will conclude the assistant recruitment application today

The registration for LIC Assistant recruitment will conclude today. LIC had announced more than 8,000 vacancies which will be filled through a two-tier selection process followed by a pre-recruitment medical examination. The vacancies are open for graduate in any discipline. The lower age limit is 18 years and upper age limit is 30 years. Relaxation on upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines.

The Tier I exam or the preliminary exam will be conducted on October 21 and 22, 2019. LIC will release the admit cards for prelims exam on October 15 and will be available for download till October 22.

The preliminary examination will be an objective test which will be conducted in computer-based mode. The three sections in the examination would be English/Hindi Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability. Each section will have sectional duration of 20 minutes each. There will be 30 questions in the language section and 35 questions in the other two sections.

Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by LIC (not more than 20 times the numbers of vacancies) will be shortlisted for the Main Examination. Shortlisting for main examination will be on the basis of marks obtained by the candidate in Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability provided candidate obtain minimum qualifying marks in the Language section i.e. English/ Hindi Language.

