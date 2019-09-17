LIC Announces Jobs For Graduates; Apply Now

LIC assistant recruitment 2019: The last date to apply is October 1.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) India has announced jobs for graduates. Applications are invited from graduates between 18-30 years of age for recruitment to assistant post. As an assistant, candidate has to perform various duties of clerical staff including cashier, single window operator, customer service executive, etc.

Candidates can apply online at the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

Apply Online

