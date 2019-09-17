LIC Assistant Recruitment Begins: Know How To Apply

LIC Assistant recruitment has begun. More than 8,000 vacancies have been announced by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) for which graduates are eligible. The applicants should be within 18-30 years of age.

The LIC assistant requires to perform various duties of clerical staff including cashier, single window operator, customer service executive, etc.

LIC Recruitment 2019: Know How To Apply

Candidates have to submit the application online

Application fee should be paid through online mode. Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwBD categories should pay Rs 85 and others should pay Rs 510.

The last date of registration and payment of the application fee is October 1.

There is facility to print application form containing fee details after payment of fees. Candidates can download the same for reference.

Candidates must upload the scanned copies of the documents asked in the application form.

Candidates should also submit a handwritten declaration. "The applicant has to write the declaration in English clearly on a white paper with black or blue ink. The handwritten declaration should be of the applicant and not by any other person," reads the job notice.

After applying candidates should obtain a system generated printout of the application and retain it. Candidates who are called for final selection will be asked to submit the duly signed system generated printout of the application form.

