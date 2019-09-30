LIC India Assistant Recruitment: Registration Ends Tomorrow

LIC India Assistant recruitment 2019: Last date to apply is October 1.

Registration for LIC Assistant recruitment would close tomorrow (October 1). More than 8,000 vacancies have been announced by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) for which graduates are eligible. Candidates should be within 18-30 years of age.

Apply Online

The LIC assistant requires to perform various duties of clerical staff including cashier, single window operator, customer service executive, etc.

LIC would offer pre exam training to candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwBD categories. Candidates who wish to avail the benefit of pre exam training can give their consent to the P&IR department of divisional office after the submission of online application. The names may be registered till three days after the last date of submitting the application.

The preliminary exam would be held on October 21 and October 22. The call letter for the exam will be available from October 15.

Application fee should be paid through online mode. Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwBD categories should pay Rs. 85 and others should pay Rs. 510. After applying candidates should obtain a system generated printout of the application and retain it. Candidates who are called for final selection will be asked to submit the duly signed system generated printout of the application form.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.