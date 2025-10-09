Indian Army Recruitment: Applications Open For Technical Graduate Course With Rs 56,400 Monthly Stipend

Indian Army TGC 143 Recruitment 2025: The Indian Army has opened the application window for its 143rd Technical Graduate Course (TGC), which is scheduled to commence in July 2026. Interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in - until November 6, 2025. Selected candidates will undergo training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, where they will receive a stipend of Rs. 56,400 plus applicable allowances. Upon successful completion, trainees will be commissioned as Lieutenants.

During the 12-month TGC training, candidates are groomed for promotion through ranks such as Lieutenant, Captain, Brigadier, and Major General, with salaries reaching up to Rs. 2.5 lakh per month at senior levels.

Selection Process for TGC 143

Applicants must meet the Indian Army's physical fitness standards, which include:

Running 2.4 km in 10 minutes 30 seconds

Completing 40 push-ups, 6 pull-ups, 30 sit-ups, and two sets each of squats and lunges

Basic swimming proficiency

The initial selection is based on the cut-off percentage, calculated from the candidate's cumulative engineering marks up to the last semester or year.

Shortlisted candidates are invited to attend the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, which includes assessments by a Psychologist, Group Testing Officer, and Interviewing Officer. The SSB is conducted in two stages over five days, and only those who clear both stages proceed to a medical examination and the Pre-Commission Training Academy (PCTA).

Successful candidates will then be trained at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. Upon passing out, they will be allotted Arms/Services based on their engineering discipline and overall merit.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: 20 to 27 years

Education: Candidates must hold an Engineering Degree or be in the final year of their degree program.

The final merit list is prepared based on performance in the SSB interview and marks obtained in the engineering degree - not solely on the interview.

How to Apply for Indian Army TGC 143

1. Visit the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in

2. Click on "Apply/Login" under the Officers Entry section.

3. If you're a new user, click "New Registration." Existing users can log in using their credentials.

4. Fill out the application form and upload the following documents:

Aadhaar Card / Matriculation Certificate

Scanned Signature (5-10 KB)

Recent Passport Photo (5-20 KB)

Aadhaar-linked mobile number (for OTP)

Active Email ID

Mark sheet of qualifying course

Complete address details

After submitting the required details, you'll be successfully registered for the 143rd TGC course.

A total of 30 vacancies are available under this recruitment. Candidates are advised to adhere to the official notification for complete details.